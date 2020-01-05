The Dusun prepares to fight suit by Nora Anne’s parents

SEREMBAN: The Dusun resort has confirmed receiving a letter on the civil suit filed by the family of teenager Nora Anne Quorin, who went missing and died in August last year.

The Dusun director Haanim Bamadhaj said the resort was aware of the legal action even before it was reported by the media yesterday.

“The resort’s legal team is looking into the suit filed by Nora Anne’s parents,” she said.

Yesterday, the media reported that Meabh Jaseprine Quoirin and Sebastian Marie Philipe had filed the suit against the operator of The Dusun in Pantai, Seremban, where they had stayed when the teenager disappeared.

They claimed the operator failed to ensure security at the premises as there were no closed-circuit television cameras and poor maintenance to even secure the latch of a window in the room where they stayed.

The family was represented by lawyer Sankara Nair and the civil suit was filed at the Seremban Sessions Court. Case management will begin on Jan 21.

Meanwhile, Negeri Sembilan deputy police chief Che Zakaria Othman said anyone is entitled to file a civil suit.

Che Zakaria said police had yet to obtain the complete report on the post-mortem of Nora Anne.

Nora Anne, 15, and her family arrived in Malaysia for a two-week holiday and checked in at The Dusun resort on Aug 3. The teenager was reported missing the next morning.

The teenager’s body was found without any clothing on Aug 13, after going missing for 10 days, by a group of volunteers in the search-and-rescue operation, near a stream in a hilly area, 2.5 km from the eco-resort.

The initial post-mortem report found no criminal elements in her death. Nora Anne had a learning disability and the teenager was confirmed dead due to intestinal bleeding, presumably from not eating over a long period of time.



