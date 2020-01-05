Warisan like any other PH party, says Umno deputy president

KIMANIS: Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan has accused Warisan of being a Pakatan Harapan party “faking” as a Sabah-based party to please voters in the state.

He said the party led by former Umno vice-president Shafie Apdal was, in reality, “a pro-federal party pretending to be pro-Sabahan”, knowing that many Sabahans dislike Putrajaya.

Mohamad said Sabahans’ dislike for the federal government stemmed from its control over areas such as taxes, oil and gas resources and commodities, which politicians blamed for the lack of development in the state.

“In reality, Warisan is the same as PH. But they know the sentiments here. People here don’t like a party that has anything to do with the federal government.

“If Warisan claim they are not part of PH, then why do they have three full federal ministers and three deputy federal ministers? The same with the Sabah Cabinet, where Shafie has included PKR and DAP leaders as ministers,” he told reporters after a Barisan Nasional ceramah at Kampung Brunei, near Bongawan, last night.

Warisan and Upko leaders had called on Sabahans yesterday to stop the rise and influence of peninsula-based parties like Umno and PAS in the state.

Meanwhile, former BN minister Abdul Rahman Dahlan said Warisan should not dissociate itself from Putrajaya’s failed policies.

He said Warisan leaders should be blamed as much as PH leaders for the failure of these policies.

Rahman also said that former foreign minister Anifah Aman, whose victory in Kimanis in the last general election was declared null and void by the courts, will help to campaign for Umno candidate Mohamad Alamin in the by-election.

Mohamad Alamin will take on Warisan’s Karim Bujang in a straight fight for the parliamentary seat on Jan 18.

Look in the mirror, Bung Moktar tells Tangau

Sabah Umno chief Bung Moktar Radin has hit out at Wilfred Madius Tangau, telling the Upko chief to look in the mirror for associating himself with peninsula-based parties.

Bung Moktar reminded Tangau that Upko had also formed alliances with DAP and PKR “in order for him to take positions of power” in the Warisan-led Sabah government.

“Tangau will keep harping that Sabah Umno is a Malaya-based party while he does not see the elephant in the room when Upko jolined the state government with DAP.” he told FMT.

“Is DAP a Sabah indigenous party?”

Yesterday, Tangau said Sabahans have had enough of being under the control of peninsula-based parties. He said Umno and PAS were not accepted in the state as their ideologies were “not attuned to the harmonious lifestyle of Sabahans”.

Bung Moktar, who is also the Kinabatangan MP, accused Tangau and Upko of having to support the implementation of the Sabah Temporary Pass (PSS) “as his positions are far more important than his responsibilities to his own indigenous Sabahans”.

He warned Tangau that Upko “will soon be gone” as many of its leaders were leaving the party to join Warisan.



