Five nabbed over gang rape of 14-year-old Sabah girl

KOTA KINABALU: Five people have been arrested for the alleged gang rape of a 14-year-old girl who is now about nine weeks’ pregnant.

The suspects aged between 17 and 20 were hauled up in three separate raids here after the father of the girl lodged a report last Friday.

City police chief Habibi Majinji said the girl was raped in November and last month, on Christmas Day.

In the first incident, the girl’s boyfriend went out with her on a date before taking her to a house here.

“The suspect brought her to Likas Bay and then to a house at Taman Bukit Setia, Sepanggar, where he and his four other friends raped her,” Habibi said.

“Then on Dec 25 the suspect and two others raped her in the same house,” he said here today.

The girl did not tell anyone and later found out she was pregnant when she missed her period.

“The father, after finding out that his daughter was about nine weeks’ pregnant, then filed a police complaint,” Habibi said.

Police mounted an operation and detained the suspects at Manggatal. Two other suspects are being sought.



