I was misled by signatures that looked like mine, Najib tells court

KUALA LUMPUR: Najib Razak told the High Court today that he was “misled” by signatures resembling his own when Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) officers showed him the documents pertaining to SRC International’s bid to get a RM4 billion loan from the Retirement Fund Incorporated (KWAP).

The former prime minister said he was shown the finance ministry’s documents during investigations by MACC in December 2015 and May 2018.

He said this during cross-examination by ad hoc prosecutor V Sithambaram.

The lawyer, leading the prosecution on SRC International’s case, was asking Najib about the latter’s admission to MACC officers during the investigation period that he had signed three documents on behalf of Ministry of Finance Incorporated, or MoF Inc, authorising SRC International to get a total of RM4 billion loan between August 2011 and February 2012.

“There was no doubt when you said that you confirmed the contents to MACC and told them that you signed it?” Sithambaram asked.

To that, Najib said he was not shown the original documents when his statement was recorded on the three occasions.

“I was confused by the signatures,” he added.

To that, the lawyer again reminded Najib that his statement to investigators clearly stated that he confirmed his knowledge about the letters for SRC and had signed them.

“I assumed it was my signature. I cannot remember all things that happened nine years ago.

“You know when you are running the country, you have a thousand and one things happening,” Najib said.

He also said that there were “scams” and signatures were being forged, and the issue only came up during the trial.

Sithambaram then pressed Najib on whether the former prime minister was the one who was misleading the court.

Najib denied the suggestion by the lawyer.

The hearing continues tomorrow before High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali.

Najib is facing six charges of money laundering and criminal breach of trust in the transfer of RM42 million to his account from SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB.

He is also accused of abusing his power as prime minister by giving government guarantees on SRC International’s RM4 billion loan from KWAP.



