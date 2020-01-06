Jho Low’s absence deprives Najib of his best defence, says lawyer

KUALA LUMPUR: Najib Razak’s lawyer said today the absence of fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho is preventing Najib from putting up his “best defence” in his trials on charges involving SRC International and 1MDB.

Muhammad Shafee Abdullah questioned whether the federal government had made any extradition requests to the countries where Low, commonly known as Jho Low, is alleged to be located.

“I’m surprised Malaysia has not gone very far to find him. The IGP (Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador) promised he will get Jho Low and it was a very strong statement.

“But until today, he has not made any announcement on the whereabouts of Low and others such as Jasmine Loo, Terence Geh, Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil and Casey Tang,” he said after today’s hearing of the SRC International case adjourned for the day.

The four people named are linked to the SRC and 1MDB cases. They had left Malaysia before the 2018 general election.

Shafee said Najib was deprived of presenting his “best defence” in court, in the absence of witnesses such as Low and the others.

“They are witnesses that he can use, whom we can cross-examine for purposes of his defence.

“Our case has always been that Najib, as the prime minister, was led to believe that Jho Low could open the ‘gates’ to Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and China because of his influence,” he said.

Low fled Malaysia in 2015. In an interview published by The Straits Times of Singapore today, he said he would only return home to face charges related to 1MDB if there was a “conducive political climate”.

“I am looking forward to the day when the political climate in Malaysia is such that I feel safe enough to return home and the rule of law will be respected so that the facts can be presented, and I can vigorously defend myself,” he said.

Low said he was merely an “intermediary” in transactions involving 1MDB as he enjoyed good ties to influential decision-makers, but was made a scapegoat as he was not a politician.

He also claimed that his ties with powerful personalities in Saudi Arabia had benefited Malaysia, including in the increased allocation of the annual haj quota.

The Inspector-General of Police has previously stated that he was disappointed with foreign authorities for refusing to cooperate in arresting Low. The IGP had vowed to bring Low back by 2019.



