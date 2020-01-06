Kamal Salih quits as Unimas chairman after criticism from Sarawak

PETALING JAYA: Prominent economist Kamal Mat Salih has announced his resignation as chairman of Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas), after his appointment was criticised by the Sarawak government.

“I heard from some parties that the Sarawak government wanted a Sarawakian. I think everyone knows that and they did voice their dissatisfaction over not being consulted on my appointment.

“I don’t want to be involved in any politics. I just wanted to contribute,” Kamal told FMT today.

Kamal, who heads the Malaysian lnstitute of Economic Research (MIER), was named to replace Sulong Matjeraie, whose term was supposed to expire in April next year.

Kamal was the MP for Wangsa Maju from 1996 to 1999 and has held various positions in government agencies. He was once a deputy vice-chancellor of Universiti Sains Malaysia.

He was the first non-Sarawakian to be appointed Unimas chairman.

The Sarawak chief minister’s office had criticised the move, saying the state government was not consulted.



