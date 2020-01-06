MAHB group CEO resigns

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) group chief executive Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin has resigned from his post, the airport operator said in a statement today.

Raja Azmi was promoted to the position of group chief executive officer on Jan 4 2019.

“He has contributed significantly to MAHB during his tenure.

“The board would like to thank Raja Azmi for his services and would like to wish him well in his future endeavours.”

MAHB said it would be identifying and appointing a suitable successor.

In the interim, chief operating officer Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh will be the acting group CEO.

Raja Azmi joined MAHB in 2016 as its chief financial officer.



