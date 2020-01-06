Maszlee has ‘bright future’ under Anwar, quips Kadir

PETALING JAYA: Veteran newsman A Kadir Jasin quips that former education minister Maszlee Malik has a “bright future” under Anwar Ibrahim after a glowing review from the PKR president.

Kadir’s remarks came after Anwar appeared to praise Maszlee who resigned as education minister, saying Maszlee still had a future in politics and could even make a comeback in the Cabinet as long as he remained consistent.

Maszlee announced his resignation on Thursday, some 20 months after he was appointed education minister, saying his decision to quit was based on Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s advice.

Kadir, who is Mahathir’s special adviser on media and communications, said this meant it was “almost assured” that Maszlee would have a ministerial post when Anwar takes over as prime minister.

“No sooner that Maszlee left the Cabinet of the sitting prime minister, he received a glowing review from the prime minister-in-waiting.

“It sounds as if Maszlee is more of Anwar’s minister than Mahathir’s former minister.

“He even compared Maszlee’s resignation to his own sacking in 1998. Like Maszlee, Anwar was advised to resign but he preferred sacking,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Kadir said other underperforming ministers should also be ashamed that they still held their Cabinet posts while being “mightily grateful” they did not have to suffer the same fate as Maszlee.



