Pua’s 1MDB suit against Najib deferred to give way to criminal trial

KUALA LUMPUR: Damansara MP Tony Pua’s suit against Najib Razak for abusing his power while in office will only be heard after the ex-prime minister’s 1MDB criminal trial is concluded.

High Court judge Rozana Ali Yusof allowed Najib’s application to defer the civil trial after a case management today.

Nor Emelia Mohd Iszeham represented Najib, senior federal counsel Habibah Haron appeared for Putrajaya while Tan Cheng Leong represented Pua.

Tan said the judge did not provide her reason for postponing the trial as there were no objections from his client and the government.

“In principle, we agree that the application should be allowed as the facts of the case in the criminal and civil cases are the same,” he told reporters.

Rozana has fixed a case management on July 6 for parties to update her on the ongoing criminal trial.

In his statement of claim filed in January 2017, Pua explained why 1MDB was set up, the transactions that took place in relation to the issuance of two bonds, and how part of the funds was allegedly transferred to Najib’s private accounts.

On Nov 19, the Federal Court in a landmark ruling decreed that the former prime minister was a public officer and could be sued for allegedly abusing his power while in office, setting aside the rulings of the High Court and Court of Appeal.

Judge Nallini Pathmanathan, who delivered the verdict of the five-member bench, said the suit brought against Najib over 1MDB appeared to contain the necessary elements to constitute a valid claim.

“Whether or not he will succeed at trial is a question of evidence, particularly in relation to the alleged damage he suffered,” she said.

In the criminal case, Najib is standing trial for 25 counts of money laundering and abuse of power charges over alleged 1MDB funds amounting to RM2.28 billion deposited in his AmBank accounts between February 2011 and December 2014.

The trial before High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah is scheduled to resume on Jan 13.



