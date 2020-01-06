RM1 bil BSH aid payout to start from Jan 20

PUTRAJAYA: The first phase of payments of the Cost of Living Aid (BSH) 2020 for the household category registered in the 2019 BSH database will be made from Jan 20.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the payments will involve an allocation of RM1 billion and will benefit almost 3.8 million recipients in the category.

“The first phase of payments of RM300 for each household will be credited directly to the recipients’ bank accounts,” he said in a statement.

He said cash payments will be made from Feb 1 for those in the rural areas who do not have a bank account.

Lim said appeals may be submitted from Feb 1 to March 15 to ensure the programme benefits only eligible recipients.

Payments for those whose appeals are successful will be made during the second and third phases, while those in the single and person with disabilities (OKU) categories will receive a one-off payment in the second phase.

During the tabling of Budget 2020, the government announced that it will continue to implement the BSH programme to alleviate the burden of the people, especially those in the B40 group.



