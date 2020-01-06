Sabah Umno Youth lodges police report on lucky draw

BEAUFORT: Sabah Umno Youth today lodged a police report on a lucky draw held during a Christmas and New Year celebration in Membakut on Saturday – after nominations were accepted for the Kimanis by-election.

Beaufort Umno Youth chief Mohd Fadzli Misdeh said he believed Warisan had violated Sections 8 and 10 of the Election Offences Act.

“I came to know of the alleged election crimes through WhatsApp and Facebook. Hampers, chainsaws, motorcycles and fans were distributed as prizes at the said event,” Fadzli said after lodging the report at the Beaufort police station.

Umno Youth in Papar is also expected to lodge a similar report at the Papar police station.

Warisan president Mohd Shafie Apdal yesterday said Umno could go ahead and lodge a report and warned that Warisan would retaliate.

Warisan vice-president Peter Anthony has denied that the event was organised by the party or his NGO – KDM Malaysia – saying there was nothing unusual to give away prizes during such celebrations as it was part of Sabah’s tradition.

He said the Christmas and New Year celebration was organised “through the concerted efforts of the Membakut folk” who had raised funds for the occasion.

Shafie and Anthony were among leaders of Warisan, Upko and Pakatan Harapan who attended the event on Saturday afternoon. Others present included Sabah PPBM leader Hajiji Noor and Upko president Wilfred Madius Tangau.

Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan had said on Saturday that Sabah Umno would lodged a police report on the incident, adding that “corruption is a serious election offence”.

The Kimanis by-election, to be held on Jan 18, will see a straight fight between BN-Umno’s Mohamad Alamin and Warisan’s Karim Bujang.



