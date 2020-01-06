Traders lodge police report against MP, KL mayor claiming power abuse

KUALA LUMPUR: Over 200 hawkers have lodged a police report against Wangsa Maju MP Tan Yee Kew and Kuala Lumpur mayor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan, claiming abuse of power after they were told to relocate their stalls to a new site.

The hawkers who had been operating at Uptown Danau Kota said their names were not on a list of those allowed to operate at the new site at Bazaria Wangsa Maju.

“Some of them have been operating in Uptown Danau Kota for 13 to 14 years,” said Mohd Ridzuan Abdullah, the president of Ikhlas, a local traders and hawkers association, who accompanied 260 hawkers to the Setapak police station yesterday.

Ridzuan said the hawkers were prevented from operating in Uptown Danau Kota, adding that there was abuse of power in the allocation of lots at the new site.

He said this forced the hawkers to continue operating from their current premises.

“And when they did, action was taken against them, they were fined and prevented from doing business.

“There is a hidden agenda and we want the federal territories minister to review the new site.”

Last week, Tan was heckled by a group of people who were against the relocation.

Tan had labeled them “gangsters” who took between RM500 and RM1,000 from traders at Uptown Danau Kota for the past 12 years.

Meanwhile, Helmi Jaafar, 47, said he has been struggling since the authorities shut down Uptown Danau Kota.

“I was forced to sell our jewelry as I desperately needed money to pay for my child’s school fees,” he said.



