Umno challenges Bersih to hold street demos for clean polls in Kimanis

BEAUFORT: Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri has issued a challenge to Bersih to hold street protests over alleged unethical practices in the Kimanis by-election.

Ismail said while the election watchdog had spoken up against such practices ahead of the nomination day last week, it was not enough.

He said Bersih should go to the streets to demand for a clean and fair election, just like it did previously when Barisan Nasional was in power.

Bersih 2.0 had questioned the timing of announcements on development allocations and actions by ministers ahead of the nomination day for the Kimanis by-election.

Bersih’s Sabah branch said there were at least three instances of such “unethical” incidents.

The first involved Sabah Rural Development Minister Ewon Benedick who announced the upgrading of a road access to a surau in Kampung Pantai Sri Gading in Membakut, one of the two state constituencies under Kimanis.

Another incident that was cited was when Agriculture and Agro-based Minister Salahuddin Ayub gave cheques worth RM90,000 to upgrade a jetty in Kampung Biau, Bongawan, the other state constituency.

“I am still waiting for Bersih to hold street demonstrations as a protest against unclean election practices,” Ismail said when visiting a fishing community in Kampung Binsulok here today.

Umno also claimed that Warisan had given out lucky draw prizes of motorcycles and cars in a Christmas and New Year event in Membakut last Saturday and urged the Election Commission to investigate the matter.

The party’s deputy president Mohamad Hasan had questioned the lucky draw held at the event as it might contravene election laws.

Warisan vice-president Peter Anthony said, however, that the party and his KDM Malaysia organisation did not organise the celebration, which he said was an effort by the local community in Membakut.

Sabah Umno Youth lodged a police report over the issue earlier today. Beaufort Umno Youth chief Mohd Fadzli Misdeh said he believed Warisan had violated Sections 8 and 10 of the Election Offences Act.

Ismail said Umno had previously lodged a host of reports on election offences but no action was taken.

Meanwhile, Ismail said he was concerned for the fishermen in the Binsulok area who were suffering due to unstable catch and a reduction in the special assistance provided to them.

“Only the husband is eligible to apply for assistance now. Previously, both husband and wife could apply for assistance.

“The amount has also been reduced to RM200 despite the government’s announcement in the 2020 Budget that this will be increased to RM250,” he said.



