Warisan woos Kimanis voters with special campaign song

KIMANIS: Parti Warisan Sabah is using a specially composed song in the campaign for the Kimanis parliamentary by-election.

The song was first played to Kimanis constituents at the launch of a Warisan branch in Kampung Kelatuan near here today.

Local artistes Abu Bakar Ellah (also known as Ampal), and Francis Landong specially composed the song, set to the catchy tune of a local song by singer Thomas Intiang.

The original song, with the title “Pembayaran Ansur-Ansur”, was popular in the 1990s.

Today, a modified version of the song was played and sung to bring across the party’s message and why constituents should ensure victory for its candidate, Karim Bujang.

Among the lyrics to the song are “Kalau mahu senang undilah Warisan, Kalau mahu maju undilah Karim Bujang, Undilah Parti Warisan”.

Abu Bakar, when introducing the song, said other Warisan members also contributed ideas in forming the lyrics for the song.

Warisan president Mohd Shafie Apdal later joined other party leaders in singing the song.

The Kimanis by-election on Jan 18 is a straight fight between Karim, 67, and Mohamad Alamin, 48, of Barisan Nasional.



