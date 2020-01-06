Wee takes Dr M to task for ‘unproductive poor’ remark

PETALING JAYA: Dr Mahathir Mohamad was taken to task by MCA president Wee Ka Siong today for allegedly blaming the poor for not being productive.

Wee questioned Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) contribution to the poor, asking if the government had any programmes in place that could assist them to be productive.

“How are the people going to be productive? We all know that ever since PH took over Putrajaya in May 2018, the nation’s economy has declined badly. Many investors ran away. Many companies had to shut down.

“Today, what is the PH government doing? What programmes are being offered to birth a productive society?

“Is the flying car project an example of a productive programme for the low-income bracket?” he said in a Facebook posting today.

Wee said the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) administration had many programmes in place for the low-income group while the economy was growing.

BN had introduced the New Economic Model, which focused on growing small and medium enterprises, and the Economic Transformation Programme.

Mahathir had reportedly made the remarks at the first Prime Minister’s Department staff assembly for the year, calling for proper planning from the government and for the poor to take initiatives to improve their income level.

“Why are they poor? Because they are not productive to the rakyat,” he said, asking the government machinery to explain to the poor to be productive as more subsidies have not helped them.

He also said the government has implemented measures to increase their income and that they can overcome their poverty through hard work despite a lack of skill sets.



