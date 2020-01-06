Will pupils get free breakfast or not, says Najib

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Najib Razak has questioned the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government whether primary school pupils will be served a free breakfast at school as promised.

Najib said the promise had not materialised since the school term began last week, and he criticised Putrajaya’s silence on the matter.

He cited a media report that the finance ministry had not allocated any funds for the programme despite the free-breakfast policy being approved by the Cabinet.

“Not a single statement from any of PH’s ministers on this issue until now,” said Najib in a Facebook posting this evening. “Be a bit more responsible! This issue involves schoolchildren.”

He said PH should at least explain the situation to parents, as many of them had informed their children that free breakfasts would be provided in schools this year.

“Now, many schoolchildren think their parents lied to them when there’s no free breakfast in school. The parents are the real victims of PH’s deception.”

Former education minister Maszlee Malik had announced in August that a free breakfast will be served to children in primary schools from January onwards.

Maszlee announced his resignation last Thursday, however, some 20 months after he was appointed education minister.



