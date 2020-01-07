Bung Moktar wants swift action after H1N1 case detected in Kimanis

BEAUFORT: Sabah Umno chief Bung Moktar Radin has urged the state’s health ministry to act swiftly after one of Barisan Nasional’s volunteers in Kimanis was confirmed to have contracted the H1N1 virus.

Bung Moktar said everyone working in the by-election campaign was at risk, adding that health personnel should be immediately deployed.

“Yes, one of our campaign workers is in the hospital now after being confirmed with H1N1.

“This worries us. I hope the Sabah Health and People’s Wellbeing Ministry will come to Kimanis immediately because the media and everyone working in the campaign are at risk of contracting the virus.

“Don’t just think of going around to look for people smoking at coffeeshops to fine,” he said here today.

Federal Territories Umno Puteri chief Nor Bhaiti Mohd Sabar said in a statement today that one of their volunteers, Nurul Hazwani Haslan @ Awin, has been tested positive for the H1N1 virus after working for two days in Kimanis.

She said Nurul, who is the Federal Territories Umno Puteri assistant secretary, was stationed at the Membakut town polling district.

“She has been hospitalised at the Gleneagles Hospital in Kota Kinabalu since yesterday.

“I urge all friends to take precautionary measures and be alert for any symptoms while on duty,” she said.

Meanwhile, Bung Moktar upped the ante as the Kimanis by-election campaign enters its fourth day, slamming Warisan deputy president Darell Leiking as “stupid” for asking Kimanis voters to help Warisan to regain control of the state’s gas.

“Leiking said when Warisan wins the by-election, it will be easier for them to reclaim the gas.

“Why need to wait until then? Aren’t they the government? Isn’t he a minister?

“I think this minister is stupid – I am not shy to say so because he is,” he said.

Leiking, who is trade and industry minister, previously urged voters to back the party in the Kimanis by-election in order to help Sabah regain control of its gas, citing “missed opportunities” in the past.

Leiking said the previous state government’s decision to allow gas from Sabah to be channelled to another state had caused “great economic disadvantage” not only to Kimanis but to Sabah as a whole.



