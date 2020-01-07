Ex-DBKL deputy director charged with receiving bribes totalling RM1 mil

KUALA LUMPUR: A former deputy director of Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to six counts of receiving bribes totalling RM1,080,000 in 2018 and 2019.

Sabudin Mohd Salleh, 58, then the senior deputy director at DBKL’s Civil Engineering and Urban Transportation Department, made the plea before judge Azura Alwi.

On the first count, Sabudin is alleged to have corruptly received RM700,000 from Ang Huck Koon through B Chandrasegar as an inducement to approve payment claims to Juara Cahaya Sdn Bhd for the proposed construction of a new concrete bridge across Sungai Kelang on Jalan Jelatek here.

The offence was allegedly committed at a restaurant at the Bangsar Shopping Centre here between April 4 and May 8 last year.

The charge, framed under Section 16(a)(B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act and punishable under Section 24 of the same law, provides for a jail sentence of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount of the bribe involved, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if found guilty.

Sabudin is also charged with corruptly receiving RM20,000 from Lim Hong Jun, director of Haneka Sdn Bhd, as an inducement to recommend BY Five HDD Sdn Bhd, Sutera Unik Sdn Bhd and Uyin Enterprise to carry out maintenance work on road and drainage infrastructure in Kuala Lumpur from 2017 to 2019.

The third charge reads that Sabudin corruptly received RM10,000, also from Lim, as an inducement to approve the certificate for payments claims to the three companies for work done.

On the fourth count, framed under Section 165 of the Penal Code, he is charged with corruptly receiving RM150,000 from Chia Chee Seng, a director of Tegap Elit Sdn Bhd, without consideration that the person had a connection with his official function.

The offence was allegedly committed at a house in Ukay Perdana here between Aug 13 and 19, 2018. He faces imprisonment of up to two years, or a fine, or both, if found guilty.

On the fifth and sixth charges, Sabudin is alleged to have received a bribe of RM100,000 from Wong May Kuan as an inducement for providing her with three work permits to carry out repair and upgrading work along Lorong Ceylon and the surrounding areas.

He is alleged to have committed the offence at a convenience store of a petrol station and at his residence in Ukay Perdana here on June 9, 2018 and Jan 19 last year.

The second, third, fifth and sixth charges against Sabudin were framed under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act which provides imprisonment of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount of bribe involved, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor from the MACC Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin offered bail at RM150,000 in two sureties, but Sabudin’s lawyer, Hamidi Mohd Noh, requested a lower bail as his client, who has high blood pressure, high cholesterol and gout, is the sole family breadwinner and has a wife and three children to take care of.

The court set bail at RM120,000 in two sureties, and also ordered Sabudin to surrender his passport. Sabudin posted bail.

He was also ordered to present himself at the MACC headquarters in Kuala Lumpur once a month pending disposal of the case.

The court set Feb 17 for mention and fixed 11 days to hear the case – from July 27 to 30, Aug 3 to 6 and Aug 17 to 19.



