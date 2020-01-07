Gold trader faked robbery to make RM1 mil insurance claim, say cops

BUKIT MERTAJAM: An owner of a gold trading company in Batu Pahat, Johor, has admitted lying to police that he was robbed of more than RM1 million in cash and jewellery at a petrol station here to make an insurance claim.

Police said the 26-year-old trader claimed a masked robber had got away with a bag containing RM418,000 and 2.8kg of gold and jewellery worth RM601,647 from the back seat of his Mercedes at a petrol station in Bandar Perda at 3.50pm on Saturday.

The man told police a motorcyclist had opened the back door of the car and grabbed the bag, while he was seated in the front passenger seat waiting for his driver, who was buying a bottle of water.

The trader claimed they had stopped at the petrol station after a business transaction at a jewellery shop nearby.

Central Seberang Perai police chief Nik Ros Nik Abdul Hamid said there were no CCTV cameras at the petrol station, but another public surveillance camera caught the car driving into the station with a motorcycle tailing it.

He said his officers thought something was amiss as they could not see any man entering the back seat, as alleged by the trader.

“The man later admitted lodging a false report to make an insurance claim. He had got an ‘adviser’ to fake the robbery’ and another man to admit taking the bag and throwing it into a drain nearby,” he told FMT.

Police said four men have been arrested in connection with the incident and are being remanded for six days to assist in the investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 182 of the Penal Code for providing false information to a public servant, which carries a six-month jail term and a RM2,000 fine upon conviction.



