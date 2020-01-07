Let’s fight like gentlemen, not gangsters, Bung Moktar tells Shafie

BEAUFORT: Sabah Umno chief Bung Moktar Radin has told Warisan to have a gentleman’s fight in the Kimanis by-election and not to resort to what he labelled as “gangster” tactics.

Bung Moktar claimed that Barisan Nasional’s candidate Mohamad Alamin was obstructed and harassed by Warisan supporters while campaigning at the Batu 6 polling district in Kalatuan near here yesterday.

“The Warisan supporters stopped his car and asked where he was going and what were his intentions there.

“That is not their business because Mohamad was there to campaign for votes. They should just stick to their own campaign,” he told reporters while campaigning at Kampung Mendangin in Membakut near here.

The Kinabatangan MP said if the harassment continued, BN would have to deploy its own security personnel.

“This would create tension and would not be good. This gangster culture should stop – Warisan is a party that is growing and still learning so learn the right way,” Bung Moktar said.

“I want to ask my friend (Warisan president Shafie Apdal) be a gentleman in this by-election.

“I’ve never attacked him personally, only the weaknesses of his party,” he said.

Bung Moktar also dismissed Warisan’s claim that BN was resorting to dirty tactics to run down Warisan and at the same time fish for votes.

“Warisan says all these things because they have no issue against us. That’s why he attacks us as a Malaya party … Shafie should look at himself, in his house there are also Malaya people,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bung Moktar accepted application forms from two Village Community Management Council (MPKK) chairmen who quit Warisan to join BN.

They are Fadzli Abdul and Norlizah A Hasim who both claimed that the Warisan government was slow to act to their applications for development and assistance.

Fadzli also said that he had not been paid his meeting allowances of about RM150 for a year now.

“We’ve had enough of this and must do something about this,” Fadzli said, adding that more MPKK officials would be resigning soon.

Norlizah, who just came back from maternity leave, said she was shunned during her leave.

“We are leaving Warisan because of our own wishes and not because we were told to do so by anyone.”



