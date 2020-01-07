Malaysians in Middle East, Gulf region told to be vigilant

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysians residing or travelling in the Middle East and Gulf region have been advised to be more vigilant and take precautions to ensure their security and safety.

Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah also advised those who have yet to register themselves with Malaysian diplomatic missions to do so at the nearest embassy or consulate-general without delay.

“Registration can be done through email,” he told reporters after a meeting of the youth task force on foreign affairs and diplomacy at Wisma Putra here today.

Saifuddin said the Malaysian diplomatic missions in Iraq, Syria and Yemen were temporarily inactive, and Malaysians staying, working or travelling around the region should register with other nearby embassies.

He said Malaysians in Iraq should register with the embassy at Amman, Jordan; those in Syria should register with the embassy at Beirut, Lebanon; and those in Yemen at the embassy at Muscat, Oman.

Saifuddin also advised Malaysians to defer non-essential travel to the region.



