Negotiation on MA63 waste of time, says Sarawak political activist

KUCHING: The Movement for Change, Sarawak (MoCS) has described the negotiation on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) involving Putrajaya, the Sabah and Sarawak governments as a “waste of time”.

Its leader Francis Paul Siah said there had not been any decisions despite more than a year of deliberations between the federal and state governments.

“We should stand up and determine our own destiny without depending on the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government.”

“We feel that it (the negotiation) is a waste of time and we’re not even sure of its outcome,” he said in a press conference here today.

The people wanted more and eventually, there would be no other option for Sabah and Sarawak except to opt for independence, he said.

Siah said the proposal to amend Article 1(2) of the Federal Constitution was also unnecessary.

“It’s just a waste of time. We are already equal partners in the first place. What is there to amend?” he asked.

Sarawakians, he said, must be aware of what was going on and how much they had been shortchanged by being part of the federation.

“We must not be stupid and we must rise up for our own rights,” he added.

Earlier, Siah also said MoCS would be organising a forum titled “Independence: The Final Destination” on Jan 11 from 2pm to 5pm at the Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) hall.

“Everyone is welcomed. Admission is free,” he added.

The invited speakers for the forum are Parti Bumi Kenyalang president Voon Lee Shan, Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) president Jeffrey Kitingan, who is also Keningau MP .



