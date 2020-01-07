‘Reject Sabah pass’ protest to be held 3 days before Kimanis polls

KIMANIS: A peaceful protest against the implementation of the Temporary Sabah Pass (PSS) will be held on Jan 15 in Membakut town amid the Kimanis by-election campaign.

Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) president Jeffrey Kitingan, Sabah Progressive Party president Yong Teck Lee and former Kimanis MP Anifah Aman,are expected to turn up at the protest, dubbed “Solidarity Gathering to Reject PSS”.

The event, organised by Sabah People’s Education Improvement Organisation (PIPA) and Solidariti Rakyat Sabah (Sorak), will commence at 9.30am.

Sorak chairman Jamain Sarudin said the protest is being held following requests from the local communities, who have chosen Membakut as the centre of their opposition to the pass, to be issued to foreign migrants from June.

“The implementation of the PSS is opposed by various organisations and individuals as it will only worsen the migrant problem in Sabah, not resolve it.

“The federal government should focus on strengthening the immigration laws and not come up with a permit for the migrants to continue staying in Sabah,” he said.

He said the PSS will encourage foreigners to enter the state illegally, especially those from the southern Philippines.

The document will replace the IMM13, Surat Burung-Burung and the Census slip presently held by 136,055 migrants in Sabah.

The home ministry said the PSS, renewable every three years with a fee of RM120, is to assist the government to distinguish legitimate migrants from illegals.

The protest will be held just three days before voters in Kimanis pick their new MP from either Warisan or Umno.

Jamain said participants have been advised to wear black shirts during the gathering.



