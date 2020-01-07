Shafie to sue Umno over ‘Malaysia vs Philippines’ by-election claim

KOTA KINABALU: Warisan president Mohd Shafie Apdal is contemplating legal action against Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan for insinuating that he is a migrant from the Philippines.

Shafie, who was visibly upset with the statement, said Mohamad must apologise for coming up with such a sinister statement.

“I’m going to verify his statement before taking action. I was made to understand that Mohamad said this by-election is about Malaysia vs Philippines. This is very sinister.

“He implies that I’m a Filipino? How can I be a Filipino? I’m a Sabahan. I’m a Malaysian. How can I serve the country for over 30 years?” he told reporters at a Christmas celebration at Bongawan, here, today.

Shafie said Umno and Barisan Nasional should not have used race and religion to fish for votes.

On the first day of campaign, Mohamad said he was informed by a certain party that the Kimanis by-election was a Malaysia vs Philippines contest.

Ahead of the 14th general election, Warisan was branded as a Parti Suluk or Parti Pendatang Tanpa Izin (illegal immigrants party), a derogatory remark referring to Shafie’s heritage.

Shafie said his ancestors had been in Sabah since the 1700s and thus, his family, including himself, are genuine Sabahans and Malaysians.

In his speech earlier, Shafie said he was seeking an apology from Mohamad and that his lawyers were in the midst of preparing a legal case over the incident.



