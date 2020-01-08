19 new faces in Penang’s two city councils for 2020

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government today announced new councillors for the two city councils in the state for the year 2020, with 19 new faces among the 48 councillors.

State Local Government Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo said the 29 other city councillors have had their tenure extended. Of the 29, seven have served for more than five years, and of the seven, two have served for 11 years.

“The appointees are from various races and professional backgrounds. They will be appointed this weekend,” he said at a press conference in Komtar today.

Both the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) and Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) retained their political quotas in terms of councillors, with the DAP leading the pack at nine members in each council.

PKR has seven members in MBPP and eight in MBSP while Amanah and PPBM have two members each in the two councils.

The NGO quota for MBPP remained at four and three for MBSP.

The MBPP councillors are: Alan Lim, Harvindar Darshan Singh, Kaliyappan Renganathan, Lee Wei Seang, Rohaizat Hamid, Connie Tan, Tan Soo Siang, Nicholas Theng and Wong Yuee Harng (all DAP); Francis Joseph, Nur Zarina Zakaria, Mohd Suhairi Arumugam Abdullah, Tan Chiew Choon, Abdul Latif Mohamad, Nor Afni Md Yusuff and Ahmad Azrizal Tahir (all PKR); Mohamed Yusoff Mohamed Noor and Muhamad Khairul Mohd Ali (Amanah) and Azahari Aris and Azly Ibrahim (PPBM).

Representing the NGOs are Andrew Chua, Hari Krishnan Ramakrishnan, Shung Yin Ni and Zulfikar Ali Shri Abdul Aziz.

The MBSP councillors are: Chee Yeeh Keen, Bernard Cheen, David Marshel Pakianathan, Heng Yeh Shuan, Jasonn Raj Kirupanantha, Khong Chee Seong, Ooi Yong Wooi, Tan Chee Teong and Michael Tan (all DAP); Shuhada Abdul Rahim, Ong Jing Cheng, Anuar Yussoff, Dr Seow Kweng Tian, Zainuddin Mohamed, Ahmad Rizal Abd Hamid, Galaimani Subramaniam and Fahmi Zainol (all PKR); Mohd Saifullah Abd Nasir and Muhamad Suzuki Ahmad (Amanah) and Aziss Zainal Abidin and Marshidaliza Marzuki (both PPBM).

Siti Shahanis Md Sharif, Tan Choo Eng and Wong Chee Keet are the NGO representatives.

The councillors’ terms begin on Jan 10 for MBPP and Jan 11 for MBSP and ends on Dec 31.



