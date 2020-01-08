19 pupils of Butterworth school down with Influenza A

BUTTERWORTH: A primary school here is being disinfected after 19 pupils were found to have Influenza A, a viral infection that attacks the respiratory system.

The Penang Education Department reports that two Standard Two classes of SJK (C) Li Hwa would be closed from today until Jan 18 to make way for clean-up work. The classes will reopen on Jan 20.

State education director Abdul Rashid Abdul Samad said the condition of the pupils were reported to the district education office yesterday morning.

“Together with the health authorities, we are disinfecting the school. We have also made it mandatory for teachers and pupils to use hand sanitiser. Those with cough and flu symptoms are required to wear masks,” he said.

Rashid said the likely cause of the spread of the virus was the sharing of toilets and canteens, and coming into contact with those with the virus.

The school has 1,600 pupils. In a statement in Putrajaya, the education ministry reminded parents and guardians of children to be wary of signs of influenza and to seek treatment

It said similarly, schools were required to quarantine those suspected of having signs of influenza. “We hope parents would not send their children who are sick to school,” it said.

At a separate event today, state Health Committee chairman Dr Afif Bahardin said the Health Department would usually require the closure of premises if two or more cases of influenza were reported, so as to carry out disinfection work.

“But it is up to the school to make the decision. In SJK(C) Li Hwa’s case, they have taken the decision to close two classes on their own volition. Even my two children had repeated cases in the past one month. We urge parents to vaccinate their children where possible and wash their hands frequently.”



