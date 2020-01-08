Amid sack rumours, Zuraida makes a rare appearance at PKR meet

PETALING JAYA: PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin attended a PKR meeting amid calls from within the party to dismiss her.

Zuraida is a strong ally of PKR deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali, who is understood to have arrived earlier for the party meeting.

The PKR political bureau meeting is taking place at the party’s headquarters here.

Earlier today, a PKR official, who declined to be named, said pressure was building up within the party to dismiss Zuraida for insulting party members and publicly disclosing details of an alleged private conversation she had with party president Anwar Ibrahim.

The matter is likely to be raised during the party’s Central Committee meeting on Jan 18.

Zuraida’s speech was at a dinner organised by Azmin shortly after those aligned to his faction boycotted the final day of the party’s national congress in Melaka in December.

The housing and local government minister claimed that Anwar had tried to convince her that it was Azmin in a sex video that went viral in June.

She also claimed that Anwar’s judgement seemed to have been affected by the influence of the “novice” and “mafia” in the party, which were seen as veiled digs at PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil and Perak PKR chief Farhash Wafa Salvador.

Azmin, who has clashed with Anwar, and Zuraida, have not been attending party meetings despite being urged to do so numerous times.



