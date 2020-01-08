Anifah blames Tangau’s ‘betrayal’ for Sabah pass, state rights issue

KIMANIS: The implementation of the Temporary Sabah Pass (PSS) and the fear among Sabahans that they will one day become “foreigners” in their own state should be blamed on Upko president Wildfred Madius Tangau, said former MP Anifah Aman.

He said it was Tangau who had betrayed Barisan Nasional (BN) and allowed Warisan and the Pakatan Harapan to clinch power.

Anifah said it was the PH-Warisan government who had initiated the PSS and giving migrants the papers they need to continue living in the state.

“It was Tangau who was the traitor. He had contested under the BN ticket but he crossed over. If he had not crossed over it is impossible for this PSS to be mooted.

“So, the person who I hold responsible for all of this is Tangau. He sold away our state. The PSS issue would not have surfaced if Warisan had not become the government.

“He is the reason our children will have a bleak future. I told my children that this is the man who is responsible for all the maladies and problems we have today,” he told reporters during his visit to the BN command centre in Kimanis Centro, here.

Anifah said the Kimanis by-election was not a battle to win over the voters but a battle to ensure the security of the state remained intact.

“The people understand we want them to vote for BN, not because of politics but because of their own security.

“And the fact that we don’t want to see our children become beggars in their own state.”

The former foreign minister said he had given his support to Umno-BN candidate Mohamad Alamin as he came from a party that opposed the PSS and that Umno had vowed to safeguard the people’s rights.

Anifah, a former Umno man turned independent, said he had spoken to Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and they had agreed to settle the issue of state rights without the establishment of committees.

He said there should be no committees as the state rights were stated clearly in the constitution.

Despite the home ministry giving its guarantee that no PSS holder would be granted citizenship, Anifah said he would not gamble on the future of Sabah.

“There is no guarantee whatsoever that they will not become citizens. We don’t even know the exact numbers.

“It could be more than what have been stated. But I will not gamble on the future of our children,” he said.



