Book on MH370 shocks next of kin

PETALING JAYA: The next of kin of one of the passengers onboard the ill-fated Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 expressed shock that a book – penned by a local author – on the tragedy is being sold at local bookstores.

Jacquita Gonzales said this is because there has been no news from the government on MH370, which disappeared en route to Beijing on March 2014, carrying 239 people.

Gonzales, who dismissed the latest book as “fiction”, is the wife of MH370 steward Patrick Gomes.

“I was quite shocked, but at the same time, I am like ‘oh, here comes another one’.

“And I don’t think it is the last one. I am only worried they will want to make a movie,” she told FMT.

Gonzales was commenting on a book titled “Membongkar Misteri Tragedi MH370 & MH17: Angkara Yahudi Dajjal Illuminati”, by “best-selling conspiracy writer” Syed Mahadzir Syed Ibrahim.

Flight MH17 was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur on July 17, 2014, when it was shot down over eastern Ukraine, killing all 283 passengers and 15 crew on board.

The book revolves around the conspiracy theories surrounding the two tragedies, suggesting that the Illuminati were behind them.

Gonzales said those who produced such books were out to “make a quick buck”.

“It is frustrating as we cannot do anything about it.”

She also said the book was making a mockery of a disaster, a mystery which has yet to be solved.

“How would they know what happened onboard?”

Gonzales said that so many people were speculating on the tragedy, yet the government and the national carrier were keeping silent.

“It’s almost six years and the tears have not dried out. Not until we know what happened.”



