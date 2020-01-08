DPM, ministers visit school at centre of CNY decoration controversy

PUCHONG: Several Cabinet ministers, led by Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, visited a secondary school at the centre of a controversy sparked by complaints about its Chinese New Year decorations.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, Foreign Minister Saifudin Abdullah and the minister in charge of Islamic affairs Mujahid Yusof Rawa, among others, visited SMK Pusat Bandar Puchong I this evening to lend support.

Also present were Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching and Subang MP Wong Chen.

Yesterday, Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) vice-president Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz threatened to report the school over its supposedly “religious” decorations.

Khairul, who is also a lawyer, said the decorations were “unconstitutional” and alleged that Muslim parents had complained against what they deemed to be an attempt to propagate a religion other than Islam to students.

FMT was today informed that the school had been putting up Chinese New Year decorations for the past decade.

Wan Azizah said after the visit that the matter should not be made an issue.

“Since Merdeka, there has never been an issue about lanterns or celebrating the festivities. Don’t destroy the country’s unity,” she said when speaking to reporters.



