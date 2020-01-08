MACC releases clips of ex-chief Dzulkifli ‘conspiring’ with Najib, UAE officials over 1MDB

PUTRAJAYA: Former prime minister Najib Razak and former chief commissioner of the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had been involved in a conspiracy to manipulate information related to 1MDB’s dealings, the anti-graft body said today.

It released nine audio clips purportedly featuring Najib, his wife Rosmah Mansor, ex-MACC chief Dzulkifli Ahmad as well as the crown prince of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed Zayed Al Nahyan, in discussions over dealings linked to 1MDB and SRC International.

MACC said the clips would be handed over to police for investigation.

Chief commissioner Latheefa Koya said the clips were being played for the media for the first time.

“Dr Mahathir Mohamad too does not know about the recordings,” she added.

The clips were recordings of telephone calls between Jan 5, 2016 and July 29, 2016.

According to MACC, the others involved in the conversations were former attorney-generals Abdul Gani Patail and Mohamed Apandi Ali, Baling MP Abdul Azeez Rahim, Ihsan Perdana managing director Shamsul Anwar Sulaiman, former SRC International director Suboh Md Yassin, former SRC International CEO Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil, Abdul Aziz Ismail and “Tan Sri Shukri”.

Apart from the UAE crown prince, there were also UAE president Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, IPIC chairman Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al Nahyan and Mubadala Development Company CEO Khaldoon Al-Mubarak.

Najib’s step son Riza Aziz, former Bank Negara officer Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin and Umno’s Khairul Azwan Harun were also named by MACC.

MACC said one conversation between Najib and crown prince Sheikh Mohammed Zayed showed an attempt to cover up alleged money laundering activities in the production of Hollywood movie The Wolf of Wall Street produced by Riza.

Najib was heard asking the sheikh a “personal request” to sign an agreement, which would pass the money off as a loan.

