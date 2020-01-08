Malaysia Airlines to avoid Iran airspace as conflict escalates

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines says it will avoid the Iranian airspace for flights to London, Jeddah and Medina, as military tensions build up between Tehran and Washington.

The national carrier does not fly over neighouring Iraq.

“The airline performs active monitoring through its Flight Monitoring System and is guided by various assessments including global security reports and Notice to Airmen by respective airspace control authorities.

“All our aircraft are equipped with Satellite Communication for immediate communication with the aircraft for any critical information and action such as reroute,” the statement said.

The killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Baghdad last week has sparked outrage in Iran.

Earlier today, Iran launched at least a dozen missiles to a US base in Iraq.



