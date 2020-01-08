My UK varsity diploma not a fake, says Kimanis candidate Karim Bujang

KIMANIS: Warisan candidate in the Kimanis parliamentary by-election, Karim Bujang, today denied an allegation that a diploma he obtained from a university in the United Kingdom was fake.

Karim said he was awarded the Higher National Diploma in Business Studies, which he said was equivalent to a degree level, after a two-year study, which was sponsored by the Sabah Economic Development Corporation (Sedco).

“I was given study leave with full-pay in 1977 and 1978 by Sedco.

“I got the diploma about 40 years ago,” he said when met at the Batu 6 district polling centre (PDM) near here today when asked on the diploma, said to be fake, that was widely shared on social media.

In another development, Karim claimed that Barisan Nasional (BN) was deliberately making a political issue out of the proposed implementation of the Sabah Temporary Pass (PSS).

He said BN was using it as campaign material for the by-election.

He said this was despite the idea coming from BN when it was the ruling party in the country.



