Najib shocked at MACC for releasing audio clips

KUALA LUMPUR Former prime minister Najib Razak said that he was shocked at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for releasing alleged audio recordings of him and several officials in discussions over dealings linked to 1MDB and SRC International.

“I am looking into the content and have referred the matter to my lawyers.

“Such things were never done in the history of the country. And the timing is also near the Kimanis by-election,” he told reporters after testifying in his SRC International case today.

Asked if he would take any action, he said he would seek avenues under the law on what could be done.

“I was head of the government at that time,” Najib added.

The anti-graft body today released nine audio clips purportedly featuring Najib, his wife Rosmah Mansor, ex-MACC chief Dzulkifli Ahmad as well as the crown prince of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed Zayed Al Nahyan.

According to MACC, the others involved in the conversations were former attorney-generals Abdul Gani Patail and Mohamed Apandi Ali, Baling MP Abdul Azeez Rahim, Ihsan Perdana managing director Shamsul Anwar Sulaiman, former SRC International director Suboh Md Yassin, former SRC International CEO Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil, Abdul Aziz Ismail and “Tan Sri Shukri”.

Apart from the UAE crown prince, there were also UAE president Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, IPIC chairman Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al Nahyan and Mubadala Development Company CEO Khaldoon Al-Mubarak.

Najib’s stepson Riza Aziz, former Bank Negara officer Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin and Umno’s Khairul Azwan Harun were also named by MACC.

MACC said one conversation between Najib and crown prince Sheikh Mohammed Zayed showed an attempt to cover up alleged money laundering activities in the production of Hollywood movie The Wolf of Wall Street produced by Riza.

Najib was heard asking the sheikh a “personal request”, so that another member of the UAE royal family, businessman Sheikh Mansour Zahyed Al Nahyan, “or whoever”, could sign an agreement passing the money off as a loan.

In the first audio clip between Dzulkifly and Najib on Jan 5, 2016, Dzulkifly, who was deputy public prosecutor in the Attorney-General’s Chambers, was heard sharing investigation details, believed to be on the SRC International scandal.

Dzulkifly was also heard assuring Najib that he and Apandi would be able to legally “settle” the problem.

MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya said in a press conference that they were given the compilation just after the New Year.

She added that for security reasons, she could not reveal the source or how MACC received it.

“From our investigations, we can guarantee the authenticity of the recordings,” she said, calling the revelations a “massive undermining” of independent institutions such as the Attorney-General’s Chambers and the MACC.

She added that these revelations were not sub-judice and may not affect the current trials as it concerned a new set of offences.

The MACC will conduct its own investigations but will hand the case over to the police, as most of the offences come under the Penal Code.

Latheefa said some of these offences were abuse of power, criminal conspiracy, and attempts at fabricating evidence.



