Najib wants to know if audio recordings were legally done

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Najib Razak today asked if audio recordings apparently between him and former government officials and a top leader of another country were done in accordance with the law.

He acknowledged there were government agencies which had the capacity to wiretap the phone of the then sitting prime minister, but did not disclose them.

“They must follow the rules. In this case, whether the rules were adhered to. My lawyers and I will look into it. If it is illegal, they will have to answer for it,” he told reporters after testifying at his SRC International trial.

Najib also said Malaysia’s diplomatic ties with other countries could be affected as the audio recordings, where a prime minister is heard talking to another head of state, were out in the public domain.

“Why were they (audio recordings) released now, at this time when we are having a by-election?” he asked, referring to the Kimanis by-election scheduled for Jan 18.

Earlier today, Najib, in responding to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) decision to reveal nine audio recordings that allegedly showed a conspiracy to manipulate information related to 1MDB’s dealings, said such things had never been done before.

To a question about the audio recording of a conversation between him and his wife, Rosmah Mansor, Najib said it was their private conversation.

“You too have conversations with your wives or spouses. What is wrong with that?

“Everyone is entitled to their opinion but I am the one who has the final say,” he said, in dismissing claims that Rosmah was seen as the one “running the country”.

The anti-graft body today released nine audio clips purportedly featuring Najib, Rosmah, ex-MACC chief Dzulkifli Ahmad as well as the crown prince of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed Zayed Al Nahyan.

According to the MACC, the others involved in the conversations were former attorneys-general Abdul Gani Patail and Mohamed Apandi Ali, Baling MP Abdul Azeez Rahim, Ihsan Perdana managing director Shamsul Anwar Sulaiman, former SRC International director Suboh Md Yassin, former SRC International CEO Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil, Abdul Aziz Ismail and a “Tan Sri Shukri”.

Apart from the UAE crown prince, others involved in the conversations were UAE President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, IPIC chairman Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al Nahyan and Mubadala Development Company CEO Khaldoon Al-Mubarak.

Najib’s stepson Riza Aziz, his former special officer Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin and Umno’s Khairul Azwan Harun were also named by the MACC.

The MACC said one conversation between Najib and crown prince Sheikh Mohammed Zayed showed an attempt to cover up alleged money laundering activities in the production of Hollywood movie The Wolf of Wall Street, produced by Riza.

Najib was heard making a “personal request” to the Sheikh for another member of the UAE royal family, businessman Sheikh Mansour Zahyed Al Nahyan, “or whoever”, to sign an agreement passing the money off as a loan.

In the first audio clip between Dzulkifli and Najib on Jan 5, 2016, Dzulkifli, who was then deputy public prosecutor in the Attorney-General’s Chambers, was heard sharing investigation details, believed to be on the SRC International scandal.

Dzulkifli was also heard assuring Najib that he and Apandi would be able to legally “settle” the problem.

MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya said at a press conference earlier today that they were given the compilation just after the New Year.

She added that for security reasons, she could not reveal the source or how MACC received it.

“From our investigations, we can guarantee the authenticity of the recordings,” she said, calling the revelations a “massive undermining” of independent institutions such as the AGC and the MACC.

She added that these revelations were not sub-judice and might not affect the current trials as they concerned a new set of offences.

The MACC will conduct its own investigations but will hand the case over to the police, as most of the offences come under the Penal Code.

Latheefa said some of these offences were abuse of power, criminal conspiracy, and attempts at fabricating evidence.



