No hanky panky, says education ministry-owned firm over probe into purchase of Ramadan dates

PETALING JAYA: A company owned by the education ministry has clarified a report that it was raided by officers from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over questionable contracts, saying it was a normal investigation.

Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS) said there was no raid, adding that MACC officers had come based on a complaint by an ex-employee.

“It was over a purchase of Ramadan dates,” EMGS chairman Abdul Rahman Shariff told FMT.

He said company officials had given their full cooperation during the investigation, adding that there was no “hanky panky” in the purchase.

“Everything is above board and duly signed by the ex-CEO,” he added.



