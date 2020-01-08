Rosmah’s ex-aide Rizal freed of corruption charges

KUALA LUMPUR: Rizal Mansor, a former special officer to Najib Razak, was today freed of four counts of corruption over a Sarawak solar project.

High Court judge Mohamad Zaini Mazlan acquitted Rizal after ad-hoc prosecutor Gopal Sri Ram informed him that the prosecution was withdrawing the charges against him.

“We are offering no evidence against him and apply that he be removed from the dock,” Sri Ram said.

Last April, Rizal was charged with soliciting and receiving bribes for himself and Najib’s wife Rosmah Mansor amounting to RM5.5 million involving a project to supply and install solar energy to rural schools in Sarawak.

He was charged under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

The offences are punishable under Section 24 of the same act, which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount or value of the bribe, or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

