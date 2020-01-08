We’ve contingency plan if global trade war worsens, says Guan Eng

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has an economic contingency plan in place if the global trade war worsens and it can also be adopted should the ongoing US-Iran conflict escalate, says Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

He said the geopolitical conflict was one of the topics discussed during the Cabinet meeting earlier today, with greater concerns over stability and whether it will affect global economic growth.

He said the biggest challenge facing Malaysia is to maintain the country’s economic growth.

“It is still too early to tell (the impact of this conflict). In the meantime, the government can definitely manage (the petrol subsidy should prices spike).

“We hope both countries can come to their senses and not go to war,” he told a press conference after the Inland Revenue Board’s (LHDN) “Meet the Customer Day” today.

Oil prices jumped significantly last night, with global benchmark Brent crude surging 1.6% to almost US$69 per barrel, due to the US-Iran geopolitical tensions following multiple missile strikes at air bases in Iraq housing US troops.

This came after the killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in a US airstrike in Baghdad last week.

For every US$1 increase in the oil price, Petronas will get RM300 million more, but the government will have to pay out more in petrol subsidy, Lim said.

“We have to pay a higher petrol subsidy, but so far the country has been able to manage the situation,” he added.



