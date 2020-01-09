Audio clips won’t affect Umno’s chances in Kimanis, says Zahid

KIMANIS: The release of the audio clips allegedly linking former prime minister Najib Razak and several high-ranking officials today will not affect Umno’s chances of winning the Kimanis by-election, said Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi tonight.

He said the Kimanis voters know well enough not to be affected by such issues and was confident they will vote for the Umno-BN candidate, Mohamad Alamin.

“But I feel the authorities need to be smart in their field of work. They should not become a political tool and create a ‘diversion’ ahead of a by-election,” he told reporters after a ceramah in Seladan here.

Earlier today, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission released nine audio clips purportedly featuring Najib, his wife Rosmah Mansor, ex-MACC chief Dzulkifli Ahmad and a list of others related to the controversial 1MDB and SRC International issue.

Earlier, in his address, Zahid appealed to Kimanis voters to help Umno secure the federal seat and allow BN to be an effective opposition front.

“We also want to send a signal that Malaysians are suffering under PH’s administration,” he told a crowd of around 800 people.

Also present were Sabah Umno chief Bung Moktar Radin, Umno Supreme Council member Abdul Rahman Dahlan, former BN minister Anifah Aman and Sabah MCA Wanita chairman Pamela Yong.

Zahid also reiterated the pledge to give Sabah Umno autonomy, including allowing Sabah to manage its own finances if BN recaptures Putrajaya in the 15th general election.

He said Putrajaya will provide an annual allocation and the state government can decide what projects it wants to implement first.

“I know Sabahans are already smart enough to handle their own finances.”

Anifah, the former Kimanis MP and a former foreign minister, said although he had not rejoined Umno, he would continue to provide his full support to the party.



