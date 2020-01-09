Azmin glad ‘darkness of evil’ over after AG’s decision on sex video

PETALING JAYA: PKR deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali is thankful that the “darkness of evil” he went through over the past few months is finally over and says he has always known that justice will prevail over allegations that he was involved in a gay sex video.

Thanking Attorney-General Tommy Thomas’ decision not to prosecute the individuals implicated in the gay sex video, Azmin hoped no one would ever be subjected to such gutter politics.

The Economic Affairs Minister said he had consistently maintained that the gay sex video was nothing more than a “nefarious plot” to destroy his political career.

“I had no doubt that justice would be done,” he said.

“So, all praise be to Allah for letting the light of truth prevail over the darkness of evil.”

He also expressed his gratitude to his wife and children for their unstinting faith and support in him and standing by him all these months.

He further thanked his friends and the people for supporting him.

“I thank them from the bottom of my heart.”

He hoped the decision by the attorney-general would put a stop to the slander, character assassination and smear campaigns against him.

“Instead, (let’s) engage in constructive discourse on issues, ideas, the well-being of the people and nation-building.”

Earlier in a statement, Thomas said the videos that were alleged to involve political personalities were sent for authentication and face recognition analysis, both locally and abroad.

CyberSecurity Malaysia, he said, concluded that while the videos were authentic, facial recognition could not be achieved due to poor resolution of the video recordings.

Thomas said the clips were then sent to forensic experts in the United States who confirmed CyberSecurity Malaysia’s findings, among others, that the inability to identify the individuals in the viral video was primarily due to the low resolution and quality of the video.

Police, he added, also received an “unsolicited” analysis report on the video from a private individual which also confirmed the findings of the two reports that “identification could not be conclusively made based on facial recognition analysis”.

“In these circumstances and upon reviewing evidence as presently gathered and submitted by the police to this Chambers, my deputy public prosecutors unanimously recommended to me that no charges be proffered in connection with the video.

“I have accepted their recommendation and have decided not to prosecute any person,” he said.

Last June, former PKR Santubong Youth chief Haziq Aziz shocked the nation with claims that he was one of the persons in several viral video clips which showed two men performing homosexual acts.

Haziq named Azmin as the other person in the videos. Azmin, however, denied the allegation, saying that it was aimed at killing his political career.



