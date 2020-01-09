Court allows forfeiture of over RM3 million seized from Umno, PBRS

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today allowed applications by the prosecution to forfeit to the government a total of RM3,479,300.18 that were seized from Pahang Umno Liaison Committee and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS).

The funds were frozen by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) last year for alleged links to the 1MDB scandal.

Judge Muhammad Jamil Hussin and judicial commissioner Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh, presiding in separate courts, ruled that the money were proceeds from unlawful activities.

Jamil, who presided in the case involving Pahang Umno, allowed the prosecution’s forfeiture application on grounds that the party had failed to prove that the money, amounting to RM2,479,300.18, belonged to them and no third party had come forward to claim it.

Deputy public prosecutor from MACC Farah Yasmin Salleh prosecuted, while Pahang Umno was represented by lawyer Mohd Shukri Ahmad Mansor.

Meanwhile, Shahrir allowed the prosecution’s application to forfeit to the government RM1 million seized from PBRS on grounds that the applicant had been able to prove the money were proceeds from unlawful activities.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Nik Isfahanie Tasnim Wan Ab Rahman, while lawyer K Lavinia represented PBRS.

The forfeiture action followed a statement by MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya last year on efforts to recover RM270 million from 1MDB.

The funds were allegedly transferred from the personal bank account of former prime minister Najib Razak.



