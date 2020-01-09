Dengue cases on the rise but it’s not as bad as countries nearby

PETALING JAYA: Dengue cases in Malaysia increased by 61% last year with deaths rising 24%.

In a statement issued to FMT, the health ministry’s Vector-Borne Disease Sector said that a total of 130,101 cases and 182 deaths were recorded throughout the country in 2019 compared with 80,615 cases and 147 deaths in 2018.

Sarawak (with 2,648 cases), Kelantan (with 6,003 cases) and Melaka (with 2,156 cases) saw the biggest increases last year, with dengue cases in these states rising 222%, 208% and 199% respectively from 2018.

However, the unit said that Malaysia’s increase was relatively low in comparison with other countries.

“The World Health Organization noted that as many as 20 countries saw an increase in the number of dengue cases and outbreaks in 2019.

“Neighbouring countries such as Cambodia, China, Laos, Singapore, the Philippines and Vietnam have reported increases of up to four times,” it stated.

“Malaysia fared better as the increase in cases in 2019 was 61% and the increase in deaths was 24% compared with 2018,” added the statement.

Malaysia plans to release more Aedes mosquitoes that contain the Wolbachia bacteria in other states.

This follows its successful implementation in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Penang.

Injecting Aedes mosquitoes with the naturally-occurring Wolbachia bacteria stops the growth of the dengue virus, thus blocking the transmission of the disease.

In July, Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said a 2017 pilot study at seven localities in Selangor, using Aedes mosquitoes carrying the Wolbachia bacteria, saw a drop in the number of cases by 50-68%.

Malaysia was the second country in the world after Australia to adopt the method. The first phase of the operation to release Aedes mosquitoes contain the Wolbachia bacteria took place in 11 localities in July.

The second phase started in eight localities in November and 11 more localities will be chosen for the third phase this year.

It will take two years for these operations to have an impact, the ministry said.



