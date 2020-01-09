Fire kills 6-year-old girl at home in Penang

By
Predeep Nambiar
-
Firemen battling the fire that destroyed a double-storey home in Bayan Lepas.

GEORGE TOWN: A six-year-old girl died in a fire at a double-storey home in Bayan Lepas this afternoon.

Koey Siew Kim was on the top floor of the house at Lip Sin Garden when the fire broke out.

Her five-year-old brother, grandmother and aunt could only watch helplessly as the fire destroyed the house.

The three survivors told firemen that they could not save the little girl in time. Firemen later found her charred remains in her room.
The charred remains of the girl were found on the top floor of the house.

Koey’s parents were out at a nearby supermarket at the time of the incident and came back to see their corner-lot house ablaze.

Northeast district police chief Soffian Santong said the cause of the fire had yet to be determined.


