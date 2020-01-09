MACC audio clips prove I wasn’t aware of SRC funds transfer, says Najib

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Najib Razak says one of the audio recordings released by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) proves he was not lying when he said he was not aware of funds being channelled into his account from SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Najib said he had told the courts multiple times he had not seen the statement to his account throughout the time that the funds were transferred.

He added that his account was being managed by former SRC CEO Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil and his former private secretary, the late Azlin Alias, who was replaced by Shukry Salleh.

Najib said the recorded conversation between former MACC chief Dzulkifli Ahmad and Shukry proved he did not know about the details of his account statements.

During their conversation, Shukry asked Dzulkifli for “a complete set of funds” that were transferred into this account, to which Dzulkifli replied it was not with him, but the MACC.

Najib said Shukry was instructed by him to get the complete details of the funds that were transferred into his account.

“In the SRC case trial, the court was told by the bank that it was specifically ordered by other people not to send the account statement to my office or residence throughout that period of time.

“I have also told the courts that I never saw or scrutinised my account statements or knew about the funds that came into my account because at the time I received a confirmation by letter that large donations were given by the Saudi Arabia king for a period of a few years.

“So the 2016 audio recording revealed by MACC yesterday once again proves that I was not lying. Does MACC actually want to help me or insult me?” he said in a Facebook post today.

The anti-graft body yesterday released nine audio clips purportedly featuring Najib, his wife Rosmah Mansor, Dzulkifli as well as the crown prince of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed Zayed Al Nahyan in discussions over dealings linked to 1MDB and SRC International.

According to MACC, others involved in the conversations were former attorney-generals Abdul Gani Patail and Mohamed Apandi Ali, Baling MP Abdul Azeez Rahim, Ihsan Perdana managing director Shamsul Anwar Sulaiman, former SRC International director Suboh Md Yassin, Abdul Aziz Ismail, Nik Faisal and Shukry.

Apart from the UAE crown prince, there were also UAE president Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, IPIC chairman Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al Nahyan and Mubadala Development Company CEO Khaldoon Al-Mubarak.



