No increase in toll rates this year, says Guan Eng

PETALING JAYA: The government is sticking to its decision to freeze increase in toll rates across the country this year so as not to burden the people, said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

He said the decision was taken as part of efforts to alleviate the cost of living even though the government had to pay over RM1 billion as compensation to the concessionaires.

“Although the government is freezing toll increase this year, the rakyat must remember that when this happens, the government has to pay compensation.

“It is no small amount, certainly much more because the (toll) rate is higher,” he told a press conference after attending a “Meet-the-Customers Day”event at the Federal Territories Customs Complex in Kelana Jaya, here, today.

Lim also expressed regret that there was not much media coverage on the impact of the government’s decision to freeze toll rates as compared to other issues.

In 2019, the government froze toll rate increase involving the 21 highway concessionaires in the country for all classes of vehicles to reduce the burden on the people.



