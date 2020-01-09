Racial, religious issues have no place in Kimanis, PAS told

KIMANIS: PH Wanita information chief Aiman Athirah Al-Jundi has told her former party colleagues from PAS to “go home” as their brand of politics has no place in Kimanis.

Aiman, who is also Amanah Wanita national chief, said she had spent over 20 years in the party and knew full well their ways of playing up racial and religious issues.

“I think when you constantly bring up issues pertaining to religion or being prejudiced to other races, it is not appropriate for Sabah and Sarawak.

“Many don’t understand the uniqueness in these states. For instance in Sabah, if a Kadazandusun Murut (KDM) person embraces Islam, not all of his or her family members are Muslims.

“So how can you inculcate a fighting spirit that hates other religions or is prejudicial to other races? If you come here with these ideas then go home, don’t disturb the harmony here,” said the senator.

Aiman, who is the former PAS Dewan Muslimat election machinery director, was speaking to reporters after attending a sewing workshop at Kampung Sri Serbang, Bongawan, near here, today.

PAS has deployed its members to help Barisan Nasional’s candidate Mohamad Alamin in his campaign against Warisan’s Karim Bujang in the Kimanis by-election.

Aiman said PAS’s political tactics had already damaged the family institution among Muslim families in Peninsular Malaysia.

“For instance in Terengganu, a married couple has to re-marry if the kadi is not from PAS.

“And siblings go their different ways because they support different political parties. Don’t bring this to Sabah, enough for it to be in the peninsula.

“In fact, even in the peninsula people do not want this,” she said, urging the Kimanis voters to make the right choice in order to maintain peace and unity in the state.

Meanwhile, Aiman, who is originally from Sabah’s east coast Sandakan district, outlined seven reasons why Kimanis residents should vote for Warisan.

Firstly, she said picking a candidate with the ruling government will ensure continued and smooth development for Kimanis.

A victory for Warisan will also add another Sabahan voice in Parliament to ensure the implementation of the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

She reminded voters that BN and PAS MPs had abstained from voting on a bill in the Dewan Rakyat last April to restore Sabah and Sarawak’s status to an equal footing as the peninsula.

“Because when it comes to things like budget allocation, Sabah and Sarawak should be evaluated as territories and not as states.

“That is why the budget to Sabah is low. Although the state received a bigger allocation in the 2020 Budget, it is still not enough or fair,” Aiman said.

Another reason, she said, was for Kimanis to regain control of its rights as Borneo’s and Malaysia’s gas supply centre.

“When the rights are returned, there is an opportunity to develop Kimanis to be on par with Pengerang in Johor which is an oil and gas hub in the southern corridor.

“Pengerang is the fastest growing area in the country because everything is channelled there. We want the same for Kimanis,” she said.



