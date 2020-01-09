Sarawak to step up border security ahead of Indonesia’s capital relocation

KUCHING: Sarawak police are expecting having to deal with smuggling cases near the Sarawak-Indonesia border following the relocation of the republic’s capital from Jakarta to Kalimantan.

“We foresee a lot of problems, especially smuggling cases, which include firearms, contraband and drugs and we’re making early preparations to deal with these matters,” Sarawak police commissioner Ramli Din said in a press conference here, today.

Last August, Indonesian President Joko Widodo had announced his plan to move the capital from Jakarta, on the crowded island of Java, to Kalimantan on the island of Borneo.

When asked if the police had decided to increase the number of personnel along the border, Ramli said: “we’ll look into it but for now we are brainstorming (on the action plan).

He said currently, they were also gathering information from district police chiefs stationed near the Sarawak-Indonesia border on the proposed safety measures.

So far, the police had also stationed general operation force personnel along the borders of Sarawak-Indonesia for security purposes, he said.

On another matter, Ramli said the police were serious about tackling the issue of integrity among its personnel and would be increasing their efforts to combat the drug menace.

“We have identified 13 police officers who were involved in drugs and have taken action against them through a special operation named Op Blue Devil, aimed at eradicating drug abuse among police personnel.

“A total of eight police officers had been convicted of drug abuse and would probably be dismissed from their duties while the other five are still facing charges in court,” he said.

Last August, Sarawak deputy police commissioner Dev Kumar MM Sree said they could not deny that a small group of police personnel had been involved in drug abuse or working with drug syndicates in the state.

He also pointed out that drug abuse had reached a “worrying” level in Sarawak.

“That’s why we need to ‘clean up our own house’ before we can tackle this problem (in the wider community). We cannot be in a state of denial anymore. We really need to look into it,” he said.



