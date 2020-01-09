Will any action be taken against Haziq over sex video, lawyer asks AG

PETALING JAYA: Prominent lawyer Haniff Khatri Abdulla has questioned Attorney-General Tommy Thomas over his decision not to prosecute any of the individuals implicated in a gay sex video which went viral.

Without mentioning any names, Haniff said one of the individuals had made a video in June last year confessing to being one of the men in the video clip and named Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali as the other person.

He is believed to have been referring to former PKR Santubong Youth chief Haziq Aziz who shocked the nation when he claimed that he was one of the people in several viral video clips which showed two men performing homosexual acts.

Haziq had named Azmin as the other person in the video. Azmin had denied the allegation, saying that it was aimed at killing his political career.

Haniff asked if any further action or criminal charges would be made since there was a confession, adding that action could be taken under Sections 377A, 377B or 377D of the Penal Code for unnatural sex and outrage of decency.

He also asked if action would be taken under Sections 120B, 499 and 500 of the Penal Code which dealt with offences relating to being a party to a criminal conspiracy and defamation.

Haniff also asked if charges would be filed against the individuals who had circulated the video, citing Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“It is of utmost importance that any criminal investigation must solve every issue that arises from the subject of the investigation,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Earlier today, Thomas said he would not be prosecuting individuals implicated in the sex video, citing the inability to identify the individuals concerned.

He said the videos were sent for authentication and face recognition analysis both locally and abroad, but the identity of the individuals in the video still could not be identified.

Earlier this week, Bukit Aman CID director Huzir Mohamed said the results of the expert analysis of a sex video implicating PKR deputy president Azmin Ali, along with investigation papers, had been forwarded to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).

Meanwhile, PKR Perak chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak said he respected Thomas’ decision not to prosecute any of the two individuals implicated.

He pointed out, however, that the attorney-general said investigations might be reopened “if and when” new evidence were available.

“I see this decision as protecting the people according to the law. We must avoid making speculation against anyone,” he told FMT.



