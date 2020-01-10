Add Influenza A to quarantine leave list for schools, says NUTP

PETALING JAYA: The National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) wants the government to include Influenza A in the list of diseases that requires quarantine leave.

This followed an outbreak reported in several schools, including more than 20 cases in Cyberjaya and Klang yesterday.

Meanwhile, in Butterworth, Penang, two Standard Two classes of SJK (C) Li Hwa have been closed until Jan 18 to make way for clean-up works after 19 pupils were found to have been infected on Wednesday.

Influenza A is a viral infection that attacks the respiratory system.

The government allows quarantine leave for government officers and those who have been quarantined qualify for paid leave during the duration of their quarantine period.

“As we all know, the transmission of Influenza A is starting to spread in Malaysia,” said NUTP secretary-general Harry Tan in a statement.

“NUTP urges the government to consider adding Influenza A to the list of six infectious diseases that teachers and students are eligible for quarantine leave,” he added.

The diseases that are currently included in the list for quarantine leave are hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD), dengue, measles, chickenpox, diphtheria and malaria.



