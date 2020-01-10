AG pleads for compassion from judges as DPPs stretched to the limit

PUTRAJAYA: Attorney-General Tommy Thomas has urged trial judges to show some flexibility in the conduct of 27 kleptocratic cases, that included 1MDB and SRC International, as his officers are stretched to the limit.

He said these “white collar” cases involved serious, complex and difficult legal issues and voluminous documentation.

He said numerous teams, led by the most senior and experienced deputy public prosecutors (DPPs), have been formed to handle the prosecution in a professional and competent manner on behalf of the state and people.

“This has inevitably caused a serious strain on our resources and manpower.

“The DPPs assigned to prosecute the 27 cases not only handle these high-profile cases but also continue to manage other criminal cases in their respective units,” he said at the opening of the legal year here today.

Among the accused are former prime minister Najib Razak, with five trials, and his wife, Rosmah Mansor, and former deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, with two trials each.

Thomas, a former lawyer and appointed to the present position on a two-year contract, said seldom in the nation’s history have the DPPS been stretched as they are now.

“Hence, we seek the kind indulgence of the courts to understand our predicament and grant some allowance and leeway in the conduct of these trials.”

He said the matter is compounded in cases involving the same accused or same defence counsel, typically when the trial dates overlap.

Thomas said a give-and-take approach must be taken so that no party is prejudiced or subjected to injustice.

“The courts should be assured that the prosecution will not seek adjournments willy-nilly,” he said.

On another matter, Thomas said the Genting Group had paid RM514 million to acquire the superyacht, Equanimity, and the money had been credited into a specially opened 1MDB account.

He said the sheriff’s commission for the private sale of the ship was RM6.4 million, which was paid last month.



